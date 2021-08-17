Alex Rodriguez Reveals How His Daughters Are Coping After Split From Jennifer Lopez

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Removes Alex Rodriguez From Her Instagram

It's a whole new ballgame for Alex Rodriguez.

Because even though the retired MLB player struck out on his four-year relationship with Jennifer Lopez—they officially called off their engagement in April—he's focused on his happiness and well-being.

The 46-year-old sports broadcaster recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how he's soaking up "all the positive" things in his life instead of dwelling on the challenges he's faced this year. It's a mindset he's passed down to his two daughters with ex Cynthia Scurtis: Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," he told the outlet on Tuesday, Aug. 17. "And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'"