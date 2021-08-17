Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Alex Rodriguez Reveals How His Daughters Are Coping After Split From Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez is still scoring home runs in this game called life. "I'm in a great place," he recently shared about his current state of mind post-breakup with Jennifer Lopez.

By Alyssa Morin Aug 17, 2021 8:20 PMTags
BreakupsJennifer LopezAlex RodriguezCeleb KidsCouples
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Removes Alex Rodriguez From Her Instagram

It's a whole new ballgame for Alex Rodriguez.

Because even though the retired MLB player struck out on his four-year relationship with Jennifer Lopezthey officially called off their engagement in April—he's focused on his happiness and well-being.

The 46-year-old sports broadcaster recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how he's soaking up "all the positive" things in his life instead of dwelling on the challenges he's faced this year. It's a mindset he's passed down to his two daughters with ex Cynthia Scurtis: Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," he told the outlet on Tuesday, Aug. 17. "And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'"

photos
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Blended Family Photos

"So I'm in a great place," he revealed. "I'm so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward...mostly to see how my girls keep developing."

The former New York Yankees player shared similar sentiments late last month. While celebrating his 46th birthday in St. Tropez on July 27, A-Rod took a moment to express his gratitude.

"I'm feeling so grateful today," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all the well-wishes, love and support from everyone. I couldn't ask for anything more."

Instagram / Alex Rodriguez

Trending Stories

1

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Heartfelt Gesture to Ben Affleck's Daughters

2

All the Pics From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Mexican Vacay

3

Laura Prepon Reveals She “No Longer Practices” Scientology

Back in May, just a month after he and the 52-year-old singer broke up, A-Rod explained that he was ready to embark on his next chapter.

"I am about to step into a new beginning in my life," he wrote on Instagram Stories at the time. "Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually."

However, he isn't the only one stepping into a new era. It appears the Hustlers actress has officially moved on from Alex, especially after she recently wiped him off her Instagram and unfollowed him.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

These days, the JLo Beauty founder seems to be head over heels with Ben Affleck.

After rekindling their romance earlier this year, the newly dubbed Bennifer 2.0 has continued to heat things up. Whether they made temperatures rise during their sizzling European getaway or were caught just looking smitten on romantic date nights, it appears they've picked up right where they've left off.

"She's totally in love with Ben and only has eyes for him," an insider previously told E! News. "She has moved on and is not looking back."

Trending Stories

1

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Heartfelt Gesture to Ben Affleck's Daughters

2

All the Pics From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Mexican Vacay

3

Laura Prepon Reveals She “No Longer Practices” Scientology

4

Cardi B Defends Lizzo After She Breaks Down Over Hateful Comments

5

Drake Didn’t Expect This Side Effect After Getting COVID-19

Latest News

Noah Cyrus Gushes Over New American Horror Stories Role

Olympian Auctions Off Medal to Raise Money for Young Boy's Surgery

Camila Cabello Talks Overcoming Insecurities After Being Body-Shamed

Watch Netflix's Mysterious New Trailer About Painter Bob Ross

Exclusive

Bachelor Nation’s Dylan and Hannah React to Fans Questioning Wedding

Abby Phillip Gives Birth to First Baby With Husband Marcus Richardson

Idol’s Syesha Mercado Shares Tearful Plea in Custody Battle