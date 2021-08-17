Here's When You'll Finally Be Able to See Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer

Watch : Kristen Stewart Just Keeps Giving Us Chills as Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is giving fans something to feast on ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

The 31-year-old actress' upcoming movie Spencer officially has a premiere date. On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Neon and Topic studios announced that the semi-biographical movie about Princess Diana and Prince Charles will bow in select theaters on Friday, Nov. 5.

In September, the Spencer cast will present the movie at the Venice Film Festival, where movies including Denis Villeneuve's Dune and Ridley Scott's The Last Duel will also have their world premiere.

From there, they will travel to the Toronto International Film Festival the following week, where Kristen previously attended the premiere of her 2019 film Seberg.

This announcement coincides with Netflix's first look at Elizabeth Debicki as the late Princess in season five of The Crown. The streaming platform shared the first photos of the Australian actress and her co-star, Dominic West, who portrays the father of Prince William and Prince Harry.

As it is, Anglophiles were already champing at the bits to see the new season after getting a glimpse of Imelda Staunton in the role of Queen Elizabeth II.