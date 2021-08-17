Drake Shares His Unexpected Side Effect After Battling COVID-19

Watch : Drake Rents Out Dodger Stadium for a Private Dinner Date

The Certified Lover Boy has a warning about the effects of COVID-19.

Throughout the summer, Drake's fans have been wondering when his sixth studio album will be released. But on Monday, Aug. 16, the rapper shed some light on his private life, including the revelation that he was personally impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

It all started when a fan account reposted a picture of Drake in the studio with his hairline looking faded with only half a heart. "That heart is stressed," the account pointed out with the skull and cry-laughing emojis.

But as it turns out, Drake saw the post and decided to share a personal story. "I had Covid that s--t grew in weird I had to start again," he wrote with a cry-laughing emoji. "It's coming back don't diss."

Soon after, fans immediately began sending get well soon wishes. It's unclear when Drake recovered from COVID-19.