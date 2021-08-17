Drake Shares His Unexpected Side Effect After Battling COVID-19

The Certified Lover Boy has a warning about the effects of COVID-19.
Throughout the summer, Drake's fans have been wondering when his sixth studio album will be released. But on Monday, Aug. 16, the rapper shed some light on his private life, including the revelation that he was personally impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
It all started when a fan account reposted a picture of Drake in the studio with his hairline looking faded with only half a heart. "That heart is stressed," the account pointed out with the skull and cry-laughing emojis.
But as it turns out, Drake saw the post and decided to share a personal story. "I had Covid that s--t grew in weird I had to start again," he wrote with a cry-laughing emoji. "It's coming back don't diss."
Soon after, fans immediately began sending get well soon wishes. It's unclear when Drake recovered from COVID-19.
Ultimately, the Grammy winner is more focused than ever before on making new music for loyal fans.
Although Certified Lover Boy was initially set to be unveiled in January, Drake previously explained to fans why he needed to postpone the big release day.
"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," he wrote on Instagram Stories. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January."
According to Billboard, Drake later said in a June interview that his album would be out by the end of the summer.
Between being a dad to his 3-year-old son Adonis, planning epic dates at Dodger Stadium and much more, perhaps fans deserve to give the guy a break.
Besides, with past hits like "God's Plan," "Hotline Bling" and "One Dance," the 34-year-old has always been worth the wait.