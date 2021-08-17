Has Prince Harry Seen The Prince? Creator Gary Janetti Says...

It's no small task to bring the queens of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to Buckingham Palace. Are there enough crowns to go around?!
Thankfully, The Prince creator Gary Janetti opted for the Bravo reality TV and royals' worlds to collide via cartoon instead of IRL. "It was a lot of fun," Janetti gushed about working with RHOBH stars like Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais. "They obviously do their own voices and stuff and everybody's in it."
Yet a quick cast shake-up giving Teddi Mellencamp the axe added to an unexpected script change for Janetti. "You know, Teddi is in it as well, but during the time we did it, that I wrote it, she wasn't on the next season and I was like, 'Oh shoot, like, what am I going to do?'" Janetti recalled. "So I just added a line where George is like, 'Why are you here? You were fired,' and that covers it."
As for which A-listers were going to voice the royal family, Janetti got his dream cast.
"I was really lucky because everybody for the most part that I went out to, they said yes," he reflected. "I wanted Orlando Bloom for Harry. He was one of the earliest people who was cast in the show...He got the spirit of the show, and everybody from Alan Cummings, Sophie Turner I DM'ed to see. I was like, 'Would you want to do the voice of Princess Charlotte?' And she was like, 'I'd love to.'"
The parody HBO Max cartoon is hopefully all fun and games for the royals to watch, according to Janetti. "My understanding is that [Prince Harry] has a sense of humor about it," Janetti revealed. "I don't know if he's seen it. Still, I would hope he would."
Even Prince George should be a future fan!
"I would hope that he had a sense of humor about it and would think it's really funny and silly," the Start Without Me author said. "The whole world is fictional. These are fictional characters. These are not the real people. These are in no way related to the real people. This is some weird bizarro alternate universe and everybody is completely a product of my imagination. The spirit of it is done with affection and silliness and just done to make you laugh."
The Prince is now streaming on HBO Max. Start Without Me (I'll Be There in a Minute) is available to pre-order now.