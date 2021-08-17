Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Has Prince Harry Seen The Prince? Creator Gary Janetti Says...

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 17, 2021 7:52 PMTags
TVExclusivesReal HousewivesThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsRoyalsPrince HarryShowsDaily PopNBCU
Watch: "The Prince" Creator Talks Response & Backlash to Animated Show

It's no small task to bring the queens of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to Buckingham Palace. Are there enough crowns to go around?!

Thankfully, The Prince creator Gary Janetti opted for the Bravo reality TV and royals' worlds to collide via cartoon instead of IRL. "It was a lot of fun," Janetti gushed about working with RHOBH stars like Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais. "They obviously do their own voices and stuff and everybody's in it."

Yet a quick cast shake-up giving Teddi Mellencamp the axe added to an unexpected script change for Janetti. "You know, Teddi is in it as well, but during the time we did it, that I wrote it, she wasn't on the next season and I was like, 'Oh shoot, like, what am I going to do?'" Janetti recalled. "So I just added a line where George is like, 'Why are you here? You were fired,' and that covers it."

photos
Every Real Housewives Spinoff We'd Love To See

As for which A-listers were going to voice the royal family, Janetti got his dream cast. 

"I was really lucky because everybody for the most part that I went out to, they said yes," he reflected. "I wanted Orlando Bloom for Harry. He was one of the earliest people who was cast in the show...He got the spirit of the show, and everybody from Alan CummingsSophie Turner I DM'ed to see. I was like, 'Would you want to do the voice of Princess Charlotte?' And she was like, 'I'd love to.'"

John Lamparski/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

The parody HBO Max cartoon is hopefully all fun and games for the royals to watch, according to Janetti. "My understanding is that [Prince Harry] has a sense of humor about it," Janetti revealed. "I don't know if he's seen it. Still, I would hope he would." 

Even Prince George should be a future fan!

"I would hope that he had a sense of humor about it and would think it's really funny and silly," the Start Without Me author said. "The whole world is fictional. These are fictional characters. These are not the real people. These are in no way related to the real people. This is some weird bizarro alternate universe and everybody is completely a product of my imagination. The spirit of it is done with affection and silliness and just done to make you laugh." 

The Prince is now streaming on HBO Max. Start Without Me (I'll Be There in a Minute) is available to pre-order now.

Trending Stories

1

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Heartfelt Gesture to Ben Affleck's Daughters

2

Cardi B Defends Lizzo After She Breaks Down Over Hateful Comments

3

All the Pics From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Mexican Vacay

4

Laura Prepon Reveals She “No Longer Practices” Scientology

5

Drake Didn’t Expect This Side Effect After Getting COVID-19

Latest News

You Won't Believe Eminem's First Big Acting Role Since 8 Mile

Alex Rodriguez Reveals How His Daughters Are Coping After J.Lo Split

Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Film Spencer Gets Release Date

Drake Didn’t Expect This Side Effect After Getting COVID-19

Exclusive

Has Prince Harry Seen The Prince? Creator Gary Janetti Says...

The Flash's Grant Gustin and Wife LA Thoma Welcome First Baby

Grimes Posts Video of Her and Elon Musk's Son During Italian Vacation