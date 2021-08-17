Has Prince Harry Seen The Prince? Creator Gary Janetti Says...

Watch : "The Prince" Creator Talks Response & Backlash to Animated Show

It's no small task to bring the queens of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to Buckingham Palace. Are there enough crowns to go around?!

Thankfully, The Prince creator Gary Janetti opted for the Bravo reality TV and royals' worlds to collide via cartoon instead of IRL. "It was a lot of fun," Janetti gushed about working with RHOBH stars like Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais. "They obviously do their own voices and stuff and everybody's in it."

Yet a quick cast shake-up giving Teddi Mellencamp the axe added to an unexpected script change for Janetti. "You know, Teddi is in it as well, but during the time we did it, that I wrote it, she wasn't on the next season and I was like, 'Oh shoot, like, what am I going to do?'" Janetti recalled. "So I just added a line where George is like, 'Why are you here? You were fired,' and that covers it."