The Flash's Grant Gustin and Wife LA Thoma Welcome First Baby

Welcome to the world, little Flash!
The Flash star Grant Gustin and his wife of two years, Andrea "LA" Thoma recently welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Juniper. LA made the sweet announcement in an Instagram photo of the newborn's feet on Aug. 17. "Juniper Grace Louise is here and mama and papa are absolutely obsessed," she captioned the cute pic. "We will be very busy kissing and sniffing every inch of her until she is old enough to tell us it's weird."
Among the many celebratory comments from fans was one from Grant's The Flash co-star Michelle Harrison, who wrote, "Oh you guys! This is so amazing. Congrats sweet family."
The couple first announced the exciting news of their pregnancy on Feb. 11. LA, who is a Doctor of Physical Therapy, shared a photo on Instagram of herself alongside her hubby and their three dogs as she held up an ultrasound photo. "Adding one more to the crew!," she captioned the post. "The pups are thrilled!"
About a week following her pregnancy announcement, LA also opened up about having hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. During their pregnancies, Amy Schumer and Kate Middleton also opened up about having the effects of having the condition.
"I got so incredibly sick," LA shared in an Instagram video on Feb. 17. "I started violently throwing up all day, every day." Revealing that she was put on medication that "kind of helped," she also explained that her severe symptoms persisted. "Part of the mental aspect of it that makes it so hard is you don't even register that you're pregnant," she added. "Because you are so sick, you're just trying to survive."
Nevertheless, the new mom explained that by sharing the aspects of her journey, her hope was to encourage other moms that might be experiencing the same issue.
"To all the women who went through or are going through HG or fertility problems," she captioned the video detailing her experience. "I feel you. You are a badass. You got this."