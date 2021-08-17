Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Grimes Posts Rare Video of Her and Elon Musk's Son During Italian Vacation

Spotted: X Æ A-Xii. Grimes posted a quick montage on TikTok teasing her new song "Shinigami Eyes" while also giving a peek of her son with Tesla's Elon Musk.

Grimes is having fun in the sun on her Italian vacation, and she brought 1-year-old X Æ A-Xii along for the ride!

The singer dropped a snippet of her new song "Shinigami Eyes" on TikTok, along with a montage of her Italian getaway, including shots of artwork and her own little work of art, X Æ A-Xii. The tot is visible in the clip, but only from the back, standing atop a table and rocking a blue T-shirt and pink-and-blue shorts, and holding a glass.

"SHINIGAMI eyes is finally done and you all get the first listen," she captioned the video. "Show me your content (might still b sum changes but video is almost done) #italy."

The video was a rare sighting of her son, as she mostly features behind-the-scenes moments of her music on her TikTok account.

Grimes' partner, billionaire Elon Musk, shared a pic of their son together back in March.

In Musk's photo, both he and Grimes, a.k.a. Claire Elise Boucher, wore sunglasses outside while he held their baby boy.

The family was visiting "Starbase" in Texas, which is where Space X is located.

Although the pronunciation of the little one's name remains a mystery, Grimes tweeted about the origin of it in May 2020 around his birth: "X, the unknown variable," she began. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

The singer continued, "A=Archangel, my favorite song."

Hope that clears it up for you!

