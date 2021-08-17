Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Travis Barker Says "Anything Is Possible" With Kourtney Kardashian After Overcoming Fear of Flying

More than 12 years after surviving a deadly plane crash, Blink-182’s Travis Barker celebrated his first ride in the sky with a note of gratitude to Kourtney Kardashian.

Sometimes, all the small things in a relationship make a big difference.

Over the weekend, Travis Barker conquered one of his biggest fears by returning to the skies in his first plane ride since surviving a 2008 crash in South Carolina..

Joined by his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, the Blink-182 rocker boarded Kylie Jenner's private jet at a small airport in Camarillo, Calif. and headed to Cabo San Lucas for a summer vacation.

As the couple enjoys their private getaway, the rock star is celebrating his milestone while also expressing gratitude. As he wrote on Instagram on Aug. 17, "With you anything is possible @KourtneyKardash."

After seeing the heartfelt comment, Kourtney replied writing, "Anything and everything with you." As for Kim Kardashian, she called the moment "THE CUTEST EVER." 

Over the weekend, E! News learned new details about what led Travis to overcome his fears. According to those closest to the musician, it's a special moment that he has been working on for some time.

photos
Celebs on Vacation

"It's something he's wanted to do and to overcome," the insider shared. "Kourtney has been incredibly loving and supportive and it is through her love, help and confidence in him that he was able to finally do this. The people that have been close to Travis since his crash are so very excited for him."

Now, it's time to let the good times roll. Keep scrolling to see the best moments from the couple's vacation in Mexico. 

Instagram
Ready, Jet, Set!

Travis Barker credited girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian for giving him strength to travel again. "With you anything is possible," he wrote on Instagram. Kourtney replied, "Anything and everything with you." Aw!

Instagram
Welcome Party

Kourtney shared a video of a mariachi band welcoming the group as Kris Jenner documented the musical moment.

Instagram
Three Amigos

The trio of musicians performs traditional Mexican music upon their arrival.

Instagram
Mirror Image

Kourtney snapped a serene pic of the blue sky meeting the ocean beyond a hotel infinity pool on Aug. 16. 

Instagram
Morning Shot

Kourtney sipped a mini espresso on Aug. 16 to start her weekend in paradise. 

Instagram
Tree of Life

Love blossoms here! An indoor tree hung with hearts overlooks the infinity pool in a peaceful pic. 

Instagram
Margaritaville

This artful pic landed on Kourtney's IG on Aug. 16 featuring a salted rim and an ice cold margarita.

Instagram
Ocean Breeze

A video showed a slight breeze ruffling palm trees as Kourtney and Travis Barker enjoyed the resort. 

Instagram
Festive Fiesta

Kourtney shared the fun printed dinner plates and tablecloth while in Cabo San Lucas.

Instagram
Café All Day

Kourtney and her green nails clutched a mini cup of joe. 

Instagram
Cheers to Paradise

A margarita awaits on the perfect summer day at the beach. 

