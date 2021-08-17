Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki & Dominic West Transform Into Princess Diana & Prince Charles

See the first official photos of Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West as Princess Diana and Prince Charles in season five of The Crown.

It's time to bow down to the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Netflix released the first official photos of Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West as their The Crown season five characters: Princess Diana and Prince Charles, respectively. Unsurprisingly, the streaming service shared two separate photos of the actors, seemingly indicating that the separation of Charles and Diana will be explored in season five.

The Crown's Twitter account declared, "Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki)."

In the first image, Princess Di looks unhappier than ever, but is still wearing her iconic engagement ring. As for Prince Charles? He appears equally miserable while looking out into a countryside garden.

As fans of the show well know, season four of The Crown depicted Charles and Diana's whirlwind courtship and subsequent unhappiness, which came about after Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) encouraged the pair to make the marriage work. Season five will likely take viewers into the '90s, which brought about the headline-making divorce of the doomed royals.

Everything We Know About the Future of The Crown

It's clear that season five of The Crown is well underway, as these new images come almost two weeks after Debicki was spotted filming on the grounds of Ardverikie Lodge, which doubles as the royal family's Scottish holiday home, Balmoral Castle. Not to mention, the streaming service had us saying "God save the Queen" in July after releasing the first image of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II.

Sadly, new episodes of the Netflix hit aren't expect to arrive until 2022. So, while we wait for more details about the show's highly anticipated return, take a closer look at The Crown cast and their real-life counterparts in the photos below.

Netflix, Bettmann/Getty Images
Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

A new queen is wearing the crown! Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II for season five of the Netflix hit.

Netflix, Bettmann/Getty Images
Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II

Olivia Colman played the royal family's matriarch for seasons three and four.

Netflix, Bettmann/Getty
Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II

Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II in seasons one and two of Netflix's The Crown, portraying the early days of the Queen's reign.

Netflix, Fox Photos/Getty Images
Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip

Tobias Menzies stepped into the role of Prince Philip for seasons three and four.

Netflix, Donald McKague/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Matt Smith as Prince Philip

Doctor Who alum Matt Smith played a younger version of Queen Elizabeth's longtime love Prince Philip in seasons one and two.

Netflix; Getty Images
Dominic West as Prince Charles

Dominic West will play Prince Charles in The Crown's fifth season.

Netflix, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles

Seasons three and four featured Josh O'Connor as heir apparent Prince Charles.

Netflix; Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in season five of The Crown.

Netflix, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Emma Corrin as Princess Diana

Emma Corrin took on the daunting task of playing the beloved late Princess Diana for season four.

Netflix, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret

Helena Bonham Carter was a natural fit to play the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, in seasons three and four of the period drama.

Netflix, Getty Images
Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret

British actress Vanessa Kirby portrayed a young Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of The Crown.

Netflix, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles

The Prince Charles-Princess Diana saga wouldn't be complete without Camilla Parker Bowles, played by Emerald Fennell in seasons three and four.

Netflix, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Erin Doherty as Princess Anne

Erin Doherty played Prince Philip's favorite child, Princess Anne, in seasons three and four.

Netflix, PL Gould/Images Press/Getty Images
Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones

Ben Daniels joined The Crown in season three to play Princess Margaret's ex husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones.

Netflix, Keystone-France/Getty Images
Matthew Goode as Antony Armstrong-Jones

Matthew Goode became Antony Armstrong-Jones for season two of The Crown.

Netflix, Jean GUICHARD/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher

It's not just the royals who are portrayed in The CrownGillian Anderson played Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in season four.

Netflix, Bettmann/Getty Images
John Lithgow as Winston Churchill

John Lithgow played one the most famous prime ministers, Winston Churchill, in season one.

Netflix, Bettmann/Getty Images
Alex Jennings and Derek Jacobi as Edward, Duke of Windsor

The infamous Duke of Windsor made an appearance in seasons one through three, played at different times by Alex Jennings and Derek Jacobi.

Netflix, Fox Photos/Getty Images
Jared Harris as King George VI

In season one, Jared Harris played Queen Elizabeth II's beloved father, King George VI.

Netflix; PA Images via Getty Images
Greg Wise and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten

Both Greg Wise and Charles Dance portrayed Louis, Earl Mountbatten of Burma.

