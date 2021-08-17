Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Confirm Romance With PDA-Filled Ice Cream Date

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan Stewart Talks "Sex/Life" & Celeb Couples

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream and new couples.

Just when you thought it was too late for a summer romance, Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff decided to heat things up with an afternoon date in New York City.

In a photo obtained by E! News, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress and Bleachers singer were spotted visiting Milk Bar for a few tasty treats. In between enjoying their ice cream and desserts, the duo appeared to confirm their romance with a few PDA-filled moments.

While enjoying the great outdoors, the pair exchanged a kiss as they wrapped their arms around each other. The duo was also spotted hugging and holding hands while walking around the neighborhood.

Jack sported a baseball cap, blue T-shirt and matching striped shorts for the afternoon date. As for Margaret, she opted for a white tank-top, athleisure shorts and hot pink socks. And yes, it appears the pair was a perfect match in their black sneakers.