Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Confirm Romance With PDA-Filled Ice Cream Date

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream and new couples.
Just when you thought it was too late for a summer romance, Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff decided to heat things up with an afternoon date in New York City.
In a photo obtained by E! News, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress and Bleachers singer were spotted visiting Milk Bar for a few tasty treats. In between enjoying their ice cream and desserts, the duo appeared to confirm their romance with a few PDA-filled moments.
While enjoying the great outdoors, the pair exchanged a kiss as they wrapped their arms around each other. The duo was also spotted hugging and holding hands while walking around the neighborhood.
Jack sported a baseball cap, blue T-shirt and matching striped shorts for the afternoon date. As for Margaret, she opted for a white tank-top, athleisure shorts and hot pink socks. And yes, it appears the pair was a perfect match in their black sneakers.
While the couple isn't publicly addressing their relationship status, Jack previously set the record straight on his dating life through Twitter.
After his split from Lena Dunham in 2018, the singer was rumored to be dating Lorde. Both parties would ultimately deny any romance with Jack posting—then deleting—a message to fans curious about his romantic life.
"Normally I would never address rumors, but I resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip," he reportedly wrote to his fans. "Those relationships are deeply important and sacred. With that said, I'm not seeing anyone. Lol."
As for Margaret, who was previously linked to Shia LaBeouf and Pete Davidson, she finds it helpful to have her mom Andie MacDowell's approval when dating guys in the public eye.
When Margaret was dating Pete in 2019, Andie shed some light on the romance. "I FaceTimed with Pete the other day or no, she took a video of me to send to Pete that's what it was," she told People. "She has a beautiful relationship with him, but I don't want to step on her relationship too much. They have a nice relationship."
Is it too soon to ask if she approves of Jack? Stay tuned!