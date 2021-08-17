Watch Blake Shelton Fail to Recognize Wife Gwen Stefani's Iconic Song

This sh-t is bananas.
Blake Shelton may be Gwen Stefani's No. 1 fan in real life, but he's got some work to when it comes to recognizing his wife's music catalogue! The country star failed hilariously during a musical game on the Aug. 16 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.
In a segment called "Throw Me a Line," Voice co-hosts Blake, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas competed to be first to correctly identify a song. The crew did well at first. Kelly correctly ID'ed "Friends in Low Places," by Garth Brooks and Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)." Nick got "ABC" by the Jackson 5, and Blake immediately knew the lyrics to Kenny Loggins' "Footloose."
After that, things went downhill, fast.
The contestants were given the lyric, "A few times I've been around that track, so it's not just gonna happen like that."
Kelly immediately pressed the buzzer and completed the rest of the line along with John, and they danced around, gloating about their knowledge of the track over the singer's husband.
Blake shook his head, realizing what had happened.
Kelly cheered, screaming, "It feels good!" Blake replied, "Before I even had time," hinting that he might have gotten the song if he'd had more time to think or was quicker with his button swatter.
Unfortunately, every time he hears that song, he doesn't recognize it, but we have no doubt his wife will forgive him.