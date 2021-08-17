Watch Blake Shelton Fail to Recognize Wife Gwen Stefani's Iconic Song

Watch : Gwen Stefani Corrects Blake Shelton After He Forgets Her Last Name

This sh-t is bananas.

Blake Shelton may be Gwen Stefani's No. 1 fan in real life, but he's got some work to when it comes to recognizing his wife's music catalogue! The country star failed hilariously during a musical game on the Aug. 16 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In a segment called "Throw Me a Line," Voice co-hosts Blake, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas competed to be first to correctly identify a song. The crew did well at first. Kelly correctly ID'ed "Friends in Low Places," by Garth Brooks and Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)." Nick got "ABC" by the Jackson 5, and Blake immediately knew the lyrics to Kenny Loggins' "Footloose."

After that, things went downhill, fast.