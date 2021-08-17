How Jennifer Aniston Has Mastered the Art of Being Friends With Her Exes

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

Not to mention, they'd seen plenty of each other in person, including at the aforementioned birthday party, the 2020 Golden Globes and then at the SAG Awards. Which is where the Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Film winner caught his ex's Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series speech on a screen backstage—and then they exchanged warm pleasantries right to each other's faces (and with their arms around each other), prompting an outpouring of a feeling to which the word "excitement" does no justice.

Aniston also couldn't avoid talking about the one with Brad Pitt while strolling down memory lane with her Friends co-stars in honor of their hotly anticipated, pandemic-delayed reunion special, currently being re-re-re-streamed on HBO Max. "Mr. Pitt was wonderful," she said on Access Hollywood of her then-husband's 2001 turn as former classmate Will, co-founder of their high school's "I Hate Rachel Club."

Not that Aniston necessarily ever envisioned being Pitt's buddy when they first split up and he quickly made it known he was all in on building a family with Angelina Jolie. She took no pains to hide that it was a really traumatic time for her and, a few months after the advent of "Brangelina," she still had her bad days. At the same time, she never burned the bridge, telling Vanity Fair in her spectacularly candid first post-breakup interview, "I'm not interested in taking public potshots. It's not my concern anymore. What happened to him after the separation—it's his life now."

Nor was it her concern, when they later resumed communication, if Pitt ever got around to having that "sensitivity chip" installed or not. In our humble opinion, he did, but regardless, that's the best part about being friends—it no longer matters whether the other person is romantic-relationship material or not!

"We have exchanged a few very kind hellos and wishing you wells and sending you love and congratulations on your babies," Aniston told Vogue of the state of her relationship with Pitt in 2008. "I have nothing but absolute admiration for him, and…I'm proud of him! I think he's really done some amazing things."