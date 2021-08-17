Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

True Thompson Is Tristan Thompson's Twin in Khloe Kardashian's Smiley New Photo

True-ly her dad's clone!

True Thompson looks identical to dad Tristan Thompson in an adorable new pic that Khloe Kardashian posted on Tuesday, Aug. 17. True is all smiles while enjoying a pink smoothie and wearing plenty of bling. "Because we're happy!!!!" Khloe captioned with music note emojis earlier today. 

Friend and florist Jeff Leatham commented, "This is just want I need to start the day!! So adorable, pure love!" to which Khloe responded that True's "happiness is contagious." 

Khloe's bestie Malika Haqq wrote, "Sweet angel" and Khloe called True "the sweetest," like Malika's son Acey

As for co-parenting, Khloe has shut down rumors of a reconciliation with Tristan after numerous reports of infidelity. "Khloe has completely compartmentalized their relationship and is in a much better place now in regards to the breakup," an insider previously shared with E! News. "Khloe is not going to shut him out of anything and wants him to be around for the sake of True."

Tristan has also claimed he is in the process of "changing" from the inside out.

In the meantime, Khloe is focused on daughter True having the best summer ever—and it seems all is going swimmingly!

Check out True's smiley new pic and more of her summer adventures below.

Instagram
"Happy" Girl

True is a fan of Pharrell thanks to Khloe's cute musical caption, "Because we're happy!!!!" on Aug. 17. 

Instagram
Moana Moment

"My Moana," Khloe captioned a series of pics featuring True on the beach in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Cattitude

Soon-to-be supermodel True flashed her adorable signature smile in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

True posed against a large rock at the beach in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Cat Suit

True wore a leopard print swimsuit with a cartoon cat's face on it while hanging out in a cave on the beach in Aug. 2021.

Instagram
Shopping Queen

True smiles as she playfully jumps up and down at The Grove on Aug. 4. 

Instagram
Sunny Days Ahead

Khloe briefly captures True before she takes off back towards the house in a fun Instagram Story video on Aug. 3. True is glowing with heart-shaped shades and a matching pink swimsuit. 

Instagram
Model Daughter

Khloe shared a trio of adorable photos featuring daughter True showing off her model good looks on July 20. "Get ready to pass the crown," Khloe captioned, tagging supermodel sister Kendall. 

Instagram
Tropical Toddler

Three-year-old True is a budding supermodel in cute pics from July 20. Even mom Khloe says "check mate" to aunt Kendall!

Instagram
Strike a Pose

True poses with her hands on her hips and a pointed toe in a very on-trend palm leaf print swimsuit on July 20.

Instagram
Swim Cutie

"The queen of swim lessons," Khloe captioned a series of Instagram videos in May 2021.

Instagram
Splish Splash

True towels off after a swim lesson in May 2021.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Easter Baby

Khloe wrote alongside this Easter photo of True, "Lovey is the most amazing grandmother to our babies!!! She spoils us all rotten!! Mommy you really are the most magical and incredible person!! Thank you for all that you do for us!! Thank you for making every moment so special. Look at these Easter baskets?! Wow!!!!! Such a blessing, we love you @krisjenner"

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Khloe's Baby Bunny

The Good American mogul captioned this Easter 2021 photo, "My baby bunny."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
A Smooch for True

Khloe planted a kiss on daughter True on Easter.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Bunk Buddies

Alongside this sleepover pic of True and cousin Chicago, Khloe noted, "Happy Easter!!!"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Cousin Makeover

Chicago West helps True with her lipstick in March 2021.

Happy Birthday, Dad

Khloe and True celebrate Tristan's 30th birthday on March 13, 2021.

Instagram
Royalty

It's True's world, and we're just living in it. 

Instagram
Princess True

Khloe shared a video of True dressed in an adorable pink and purple princess gown.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Cuteness Overload

Khloe wrote alongside this sweet image of daughter True, "Cuteness Overload."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Posing Pro

True was a total pro in front of mom Khloe's camera.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Cool Shades

True enjoyed the sunshine thanks to her cool sunglasses.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Ice Cream Queen

Khloe's daughter beamed bright while holding a sweet treat.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Happy As Can Be

True looked so happy as she enjoyed some ice cream in this March 2021 snap.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
We All Scream For Ice Cream

True gave mom Khloe a huge smile while holding tightly onto her ice cream.

Instagram
Flair for Fashion

Khloe posted this photo of her "little fashionista" in February 2021. It's clear the stylish kiddo knows her way around a Nordstrom!

Instagram
Happy New Year!

True and her mom enjoy a low-key New Year's Eve by lounging in bed in matching glittery outfits.

Instagram
Christmas 2020

Khloe and True decorate Christmas cookies.

Instagram
Gingerbread Pals

True gets into the Christmas spirit by greeting some life-size inflatable gingerbread friends.

