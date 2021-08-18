Where Does Nine Perfect Strangers Rank Among the Best Book-to-TV Adaptations

Watch : Nicole Kidman Reveals How Keith Urban Feels About Sex Scenes

We independently selected these books because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nicole Kidman has brought another one of your favorite novels to life.

We're, of course, talking about the A-list actress and producer's TV adaptation of Nine Perfect Strangers, which is based on the book by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. In the new series, which debuted Aug. 18 on Hulu, Kidman plays Masha Dmitrichenko, a mysterious wellness-retreat guru.

The highly anticipated miniseries also boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Melissa McCarthy, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall and Bobby Cannavale. It's the second collaborative effort between Kidman, Moriarty and TV legend David E. Kelley, who made the star-studded Big Little Lies series happen at HBO.

Oh, and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention Kidman and Kelley's other headline-making miniseries, The Undoing, which was also based on a book (You Should Have Known, by Jean Hanff Korelitz) and starred Hugh Grant, Édgar Ramírez, Noah Jupe, Lily Rabe and more. So it's safe to say that Nine Perfect Strangers has quite the legacy to live up to.