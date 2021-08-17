Scott Disick Dishes on His Favorite In Common Beauty Products and Doing Penelope's Hair

We interviewed Scott Disick because we think you'll like his picks. The products shown are from the celebrity's own product line/ a brand he is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Scott Disick is one of the few people who can pull off any hairstyle. He has slicked his hair back, let it grow out, buzzed his hair, dyed it blonde, and it just always works for him. That's why it makes so much sense for the entrepreneur to add haircare to his business ventures. He went from being a fan of IN COMMON Beauty products to joining the company as a partner.

IN COMMON is a company that celebrates authenticity and individuality, with products that work for all hair types and textures. The brand is unique because the products take a "skincare for haircare" approach, focusing on hair health, hydration, and repair.

"Today, men have changed the way they care for themselves – from their daily grooming routines, to the non-traditional products they use every day. To meet this change, I wanted to partner with IN COMMON. I've been a friend of the brand for years and this partnership was a long time coming," Scott shared via press release. Additionally, Lord Disick spoke to E! News about joining the company and why he loves the products.