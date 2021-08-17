Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner Gives Fans a Fiery Sneak Peek at Her New Kylie Swim Line

Kylie Jenner is all tied up with work—literally.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has upped her bikini game in 2021 ever since hinting at her new swimsuit brand in May. Now, Kylie is giving fans a first look at her highly-anticipated collection of barely-there swimwear.

Stormi Webster's mom took to Instagram on August 17 to share two behind-the-scenes pics of Kylie Swim, coming soon. "Working on @kylieswim and I can't wait to share," she captioned a mirror selfie. Kylie poses in a sunset-themed ombré one-piece, which is a generous categorization given the halter neckline, cross tie at the stomach and high cut bottoms showing off her toned inner hips.

A second snap features a bright orange bustier swimsuit with cutout panels, and a third pic showed Polaroids of other models in Kylie Swim. "On set," Kylie wrote with a white heart emoji. "@kylieswim coming soon."

On May 17, E! News obtained documents that the youngest Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had filed to trademark Kylie Swim and Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner, with the products ranging from swimwear to beach cover-ups to tops, bottoms, headwear, footwear and robes.

photos
Kylie Jenner's 24th Birthday Celebration in Photos

We can't Keep Up with Kylie's entrepreneurial legacy! See the debut of Kylie Swim below, and relive swimwear expert Kylie's best bikini moments.

Instagram
First Look

Kylie gave fans a glimpse into her new swimwear line Kylie Swim during a photoshoot. "I can't wait to share," Kylie captioned on Aug. 17 with a mirror selfie.

Instagram
Busting Out

Kylie shared an up close pic of her bustier style swimsuit as part of the new Kylie Swim collection on Aug. 17. 

Instagram
Golden Glow

Kylie is facing Leo season head-on as the countdown until her 24th b-day begins. The mother shared a steamy metallic bikini pic on July 18 to celebrate the start of her astrological sign season. 

Instagram
Leo Goddess

Kylie showed off her toned body in a mirror selfie on July 18. "Leo season loading," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned. 

Instagram
FOMO Factor

Kylie shared a series of vacay throwback pics with a bikini-style crop top in June 2021. "wishin i was still here rn," Kylie captioned. 

Instagram
Beauty & The Beach

The cosmetics mogul serves lewks on the sand in a halter mini top and matching slinky skirt. "So beautiful," sister Kim commented with a heart emoji in June 2021. 

Instagram
Those Cheekbones

Kylie stuns in June 2021 with as she laces her fingers through her hair, showing off her fierce makeup and stunning cheekbones. 

Instagram
Goddess Vibes

Kylie plays it up for the camera in a steamy June 2021 Instagram pic. 

Instagram
Picture Perfect

Kylie is the picture of summer perfection in a metallic bikini while lounging on a boat in May 2021. Vacay goals!

Instagram
Boat Blush

Kylie posed in a barely-there top while on a yacht, simply captioning the pic with a boat emoji in May 2021. 

Instagram
Dramatic Exit

Kylie shared an up-close look at her exiting the ocean in a black-and-white Instagram pic in May 2021. 

Instagram
Ready to Hose Off

A deck assistant on Kylie's yacht offers her a hose after an ocean dip in May 2021.

Instagram
Bummed Out

Kylie flaunted her derrière in a bum-forward pic that even had sister Khloe comment, "Kylie Kristen Jenner!!!!!!!!!!" in May 2021. 

Instagram
Tanned Twins

Kim and Kylie are twinning in matching two-pieces as they sunbathe in April 2021.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
It's the Weekend

On Friday, April 2, Kylie wrote, "it's the weekend."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Bright Yellow

Kylie stunned in a bright yellow two-piece in April 2021.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
A Closer Look

Kylie gave fans a close up look at her swimwear moment.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Soaking Up the Sun

Kylie caught some rays of sunshine in this Instagram pic from April.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Hit It, Kylie

"My body stay vicious," Kylie Jenner captioned this bikini pic from March 2021. "I be up in the gym just working on my fitness. He's my witness (oh, wee)."

Instagram
Feelin' Blue

The Kylie Skin mogul turns up the heat with this selfie. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Caliente

Kylie enjoys a "dreamy" sunset while lounging by the pool in Mexico in January 2021.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Peachy Keen

Kylie rocks a barely there peach bikini during her tropical getaway south of the border.

Instagram
Dos Amigas

"That's my best friend," Kylie wrote alongside BFF Stassi during their Mexican vacation.

Instagram
Ready for Her Closeup

Even in late November, Kylie makes temperatures rise. 

Instagram
Hips Don't Lie

The 23-year-old flaunts her curves in a velvet bathing suit and delicate gold body chain. 

Instagram
Sexy Self-Promotion

Kylie shared this racy image on Nov. 18, 2020 to promote her new makeup line. "my grinch collection launches tomorrow," she wrote.

Instagram
Bootylicious

Kylie gives her fans a perfect view to her enviable backside.

Instagram
Red Hot

Kylie's thong bikini is hugging her body in all the right places.

Instagram
A Call to Action

Kylie uploaded a series of swimsuit selfies on Sept. 28, but the second one had an important caption urging her followers to make a plan to vote in the upcoming presidential election!

Instagram
A Poolside Plea

"but are you registered to vote?" the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote.

photos
View More Photos From Kylie Jenner's Bikini Pics

