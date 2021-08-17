Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Just Took a Major Step in Their Relationship

Watch : Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Flaunt Fiery Romance

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are red carpet official.

The Selling Sunset stars made their formal debut as a couple at the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend Of the Ten Rings in Los Angeles on Aug. 16.

Chrishell arrived at the El Capitan Theatre in a black mini dress, which she accessorized with sparkly silver earrings and matching heels. As for Jason, he attended the event in a blue suit and white shirt.

They weren't the only celebrities in attendance. Many of the film's stars—including Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen and Meng'er Zhang—came to celebrate the movie's release, as well.

Jason and Chrishell made their relationship Instagram official in July. While vacationing in Italy with Brett Oppenheim, Tina Louise, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet, Chrishell posted a picture of herself smooching the top of Jason's forehead and him kissing her neck.

"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Jason also told E! News. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."