Britney Spears Explains Why She's Going Topless on Instagram

Britney Spears knows she has all eyes on her in the center of the ring, and she's not shying away from it.

On Monday, Aug. 16, the 39-year-old "Circus" singer shared a carousel of photos to Instagram showing herself topless as she covered her breasts with her hands. In the images, she's wearing a white bikini bottom, red boots, a necklace and not much else, and her lengthy caption addressed apparent speculation about her body.

"No guys," Britney wrote. "I didn't get a boob job in just a week ... nor am I pregnant ... I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food [savoring emoji] !!!! Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin !!!! In my opinion it's quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … no … I'm not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you're wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer !!!!"