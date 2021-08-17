CNN's Chris Cuomo Addresses Brother Andrew's Resignation Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations

CNN's Chris Cuomo is addressing brother Andrew Cuomo resigning from his role as governor of New York.
On Monday, Aug. 16, Chris spoke during his show Cuomo Primetime and offered a message to viewers who were "feeling a lot of hurt and a lot of pain right now" amid Andrew's scandal surrounding sexual harassment allegations, according to USA Today.
"I'm not an adviser. I'm a brother," the 51-year-old journalist said, per the publication. "I was there to listen and offer my take. And my advice to my brother was simple and consistent: Own what you did. Tell people what you can do to be better. Be contrite. And finally, accept that it doesn't matter what you intended. What matters is how your actions and words were perceived."
Chris went on to say he "never influenced or attempted to control CNN's coverage," USA Today reported. "It was a unique situation, being a brother to a politician in a scandal and being part of the media. I tried to do the right thing, and I just want you all to know that."
On Aug. 10, Andrew announced he will be stepping down, with Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul set to serve the remainder of his term.
"I think that, given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government," Andrew said during a press conference at the time. "And therefore, that is what I'll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing is doing the right thing for you."
Earlier this month, the New York attorney general's office issued a report alleging the politician sexually harassed multiple women, according to NBC News. Investigators reported that among the 11 women making accusations against Andrew was one individual who referred to the work environment as "extremely toxic."
Andrew had previously denied the allegations by saying in a video statement that he "never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances."