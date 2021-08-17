CNN's Chris Cuomo Addresses Brother Andrew's Resignation Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations

Watch : Chris Cuomo Gives Update on 14-Year-Old Son's Coronavirus Recovery

CNN's Chris Cuomo is addressing brother Andrew Cuomo resigning from his role as governor of New York.

On Monday, Aug. 16, Chris spoke during his show Cuomo Primetime and offered a message to viewers who were "feeling a lot of hurt and a lot of pain right now" amid Andrew's scandal surrounding sexual harassment allegations, according to USA Today.

"I'm not an adviser. I'm a brother," the 51-year-old journalist said, per the publication. "I was there to listen and offer my take. And my advice to my brother was simple and consistent: Own what you did. Tell people what you can do to be better. Be contrite. And finally, accept that it doesn't matter what you intended. What matters is how your actions and words were perceived."

Chris went on to say he "never influenced or attempted to control CNN's coverage," USA Today reported. "It was a unique situation, being a brother to a politician in a scandal and being part of the media. I tried to do the right thing, and I just want you all to know that."