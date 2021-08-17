Modern Family's Nolan Gould Is All Grown Up in Pole Dancing Video

Watch : "Modern Family" Is Moving to Peacock: E! News Rewind

There's no denying that Modern Family's Nolan Gould is no longer a kid, especially after his latest Instagram post.

The 22-year-old actor reminded fans that he's no longer the young and impressionable Luke Dunphy by sharing a video of his pole dancing class, which he captioned, "Tragic Mike. Might delete this immediately but had to share the results of my first pole dancing class."

Though Nolan admitted to being "basically made of Lego bricks," he was nonetheless proud of himself for partaking in the lesson. "Always wanted to try it," he wrote. "Thanks @alyssadventures for an amazing class and my supportive friends for helping make it happen. I am uncoordinated and inflexible as hell."

Nolan will no doubt have the opportunity to improve upon those skills in more classes, but next time, Jesse Tyler Ferguson's husband Justin Mikita wants in on the action. He commented on Nolan's post, "I'm so mad you didn't invite me to do this with you."