Late Runner Gabriele Grunewald's Sister Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver

Gabriele Grunewald's family is mourning the loss of another daughter.

Two years after the professional runner died of cancer, her sister Abigail Anderson was reportedly hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

According to WCCO local news, the 29 year old was hit by a car while walking near a soccer stadium in Falcon Heights, Minn., on Aug. 14. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office told the outlet that a truck hit a parked car, which then collided with a woman later identified as Abigail. The truck reportedly made a U-turn, "running over the victim a second time while attempting to flee the scene," WCCO reports.

She later died at Regions Hospital, according to the outlet.

The driver's identity has not yet been revealed, but police told WCCO that the suspect is in custody and has had their blood drawn for tests.

Gabriele's husband, runner Justin Grunewald, confirmed his sister-in-law's death in a heartfelt Instagram post on Aug. 16.