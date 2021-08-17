Khloe Kardashian Slams Hater Who Claims She Has "No Self Worth" Over False Tristan Thompson Rumor

Watch : See Kim Kardashian Support Khloe's Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian isn't always keeping up with Kardashian rumors.

But when she does catch wind of bogus gossip about her personal life, she's quick to shut things down. And that's exactly what the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum did on Monday, Aug. 16 after a Twitter user criticized her character.

After rumors circulated that Khloe rekindled her romance with Tristan Thompson—which E! News reported wasn't true—a Twitter user wrote, "At this point @khloekardashian has no self worth. Anyway..."

It didn't take long for the Good American co-founder to clap back with a sharp response.

"You're telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog?" Khloe replied to the post, adding, "I think that says more about you than it does about me."

The 37-year-old reality TV personality wasn't the only one to publicly express disdain over the false news spreading about her and Tristan.