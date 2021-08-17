All the Details on Jennifer Lopez's Heartfelt Gesture to Ben Affleck's Daughters

Jennifer Lopez famously sang that her love don't cost a thing...
But that doesn't mean she won't shower her boyfriend Ben Affleck's daughters, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, with special gifts.
Even though the Oscar winner celebrated his 49th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 15, J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme hand-selected jewelry pieces for Ben's kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, per People.
Additionally, an eyewitness tells E! News the mother-daughter duo attended producer Jennifer Klein's annual "Day of Indulgence" event in Brentwood, Calif. on Sunday afternoon, where they enjoyed some retail therapy and left with a range of goodies.
While at the event, jeweler Made by Mary confirms to E! News that J.Lo purchased items from its birth flower collection, which included the July Lotus, February Violet, December Holly and January Carnation pieces.
It appears the "Dinero" singer's selection holds a meaningful connection to her loved ones, as well as Ben's children. For one, Jennifer celebrated her 52nd birthday in July, and her daughter's birthday month is in February. Furthermore, Seraphina was born in January while Violet was born in December.
"J.Lo and Emme held hands as they went inside," the onlooker describes of their outing, "and visited the different booths picking out clothing and gifts."
A second eyewitness echoes similar sentiments, revealing the Hustlers actress and her daughter "stopped by the Kinship skincare table and picked out some things for Emme. They grabbed some products for themselves and for Emme's brother, Max. They went shopping inside and bought some things in the Gianni room and Jen sipped a Hubble sparking tonic at one point."
"They were really cute, making the rounds, holding hands, and they were clearly having a great time," the second observer adds. "Jen was socializing with people but also checking in with Emme, and making sure she was good."
According to the first eyewitness, the award-winning musician also spent some quality time with her 13-year-old son Max.
"J.Lo had Sunday brunch with her son Max at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel," the person shares. "J.Lo was in a great mood and was laughing with Max. They seemed to enjoy being out and about."
The eyewitness notes that the star's manager, Benny Medina, later joined in on their outing.
While it's unclear how Jennifer rang in Ben's birthday—at least for now—a separate source tells E! News that his "plan was to celebrate his birthday with his kids first."
But if J.Lo's steamy birthday festivities with the Justice League actor were any indication, it's safe to assume they'll have a good ole time if they get together. After all, an insider previously told E! News the couple, who rekindled their romance earlier this year, have a connection unlike any other.
"They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her. It's truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match," the insider explained. "They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot. They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary."