Ryan Reynolds Credits Blake Lively for Coming Up With Free Guy's Major Celeb Cameo

Watch : Blake Lively Supports Ryan Reynolds With Cheeky Bikini Photo

Ryan Reynolds may have been the player, but Blake Lively held the controller.

In the same vein, the Deadpool actor revealed that—although he was the star and producer of Free Guy—his wife of nearly 10 years was the brains behind the operation.

He gave Blake allll the credit for thinking up one of the best scenes of the original video game film. How? It seems she's a little-known fan of Chris Evans.

When Free Guy came out on Friday, viewers were delighted to see Chris make a surprise appearance onscreen, after Ryan's character Guy fights his way through the finale with Captain America's shield. The movie then cuts to Chris in a coffeeshop, watching the whole thing go down. He spits out his drink and says, "What the s--t?!" per WIRED, which interviewed Ryan about the cameo from the longtime Marvel actor.

"He was in Boston and I texted him," Ryan recalled. "And being the complete gentleman and stud that he is, he just got in his car, came down, and we had him in and out in under seven minutes."