Bippity Boppity Boo! Stoney Clover Lane's Disney Princess Collection Is a Dream Come True

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? Stoney Clover Lane's new Disney Princess collection, of course!

Today, the luxury customizable accessories brand is making every Disney lover's dreams come true. The highly-anticipated collection features the brand's most popular classic pouches, fanny packs, packing cubes, notebooks, scrunchies and phone cases in exclusive prints and colorways for seven Disney Princess characters. Not to mention, you can customize your new items with embroidered letters and patches of the princesses and other recognizable characters like Flounder and the Fairy Godmother.

"Revisiting these iconic Disney Princess storylines was a career highlight for us and we can't wait to unveil this collection," Libby Glazer, Co-Founder of Stoney Clover Lane explained. "It's amazing to see these characters' stories come to life across our products, not only featuring the princesses themselves but other beloved characters and iconic imagery such as Flounder and the Fairy Godmother!"