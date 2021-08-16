Sydney McLaughlin's New Balance Collection Encourages Everyone to "Be the First You"

We interviewed Sydney McLaughlin because we think you'll like their picks. The products shown are from the celebrity's own product line/ a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Track and field sensation Sydney McLaughlin is a gold medal winner, world record breaker, and, now she can add "designer" to her list of titles. The New Balance x Sydney Signature Collection launched today and the athlete talked to E! News about the endeavor and why she has always loved the brand. Sydney shared, "Besides amazing quality, for me, New Balance has just really allowed me to feel supported and that I can be my authentic self. It allows me to tell my story in a way that's really genuine to who I am. I've just always felt very at home, even before I was being sponsored and endorsed by them."
The Olympian added, "It's been awesome over the years to grow up with them and they feel a lot like family." For Sydney, having the right gear helps get her in the best mindset before she hits the field. The New Jersey native explained, "The right clothes just make me feel a little more excited to go work out. Look good, feel good, do good. I feel a little more excited to show up, show off the outfit, and then get in a good workout because I'm already feeling good." And, that's a sentiment we all can relate to, even if we're not professional athletes.
Sydney shared additional insights, design inspiration, her favorite pieces from the launch, and the importance of "being the first you" in an exclusive interview with E! News.
E!: How did this collaboration come together?
SM: They approached me two years ago. It was just really cool to design something that I really felt was my style. The whole message behind it is to be "the first you." When I was in meetings with other brands, I felt that they wanted me to fit the narrative of what they wanted me to promote as opposed to allowing me to kind of be who I was. It was really cool being able to make these pieces and throw my own style into it. I'm really excited about it.
E! How would you describe the collection?
SM: I have to say it's "moody" and "authentic." Butterflies have been my thing since I was young. We took that color scheme and the concept of being a social butterfly and applied those thoughts to athletic wear.
E!: Before you started designing, were there some elements you knew you wanted to include?
SM: The fanny pack and the dad hats. Any time I leave the house, I always have both of those things with me, so I had to make sure that those were a part of my collection.
E!: What are some must-have pieces from the New Balance x Sydney Signature Collection?
SM: The fanny pack. I'm a big fanny pack person. I don't really do purses. There are some really cool shoes. The whole vibe of the collection is moody, iridescent colors. There are some really cool iridescent shoes. There are some really awesome, matching athletic sets. I just love when my sports bra and my tights match.
Keep on scrolling to get a glimpse at some of the New Balance x Sydney Signature Collection pieces.
New Balance Syd Crop Tee
Sydney's mantra to "be the first you" is something we should all keep in mind. This shirt is the perfect way to reinforce that mindset. In addition to that important message, this shirt is specially designed to keep you cool, even when you're working up a sweat.
New Balance Syd Crop Bra & Syd 7/8 Tight
Sydney designed the Syd Crop Bra and the Syd 7/8 Tight to be the perfect matching set. This bra is sleek, stylish, and supportive, moving with you, even during your most intense workouts. The 7/8 Tight is made from recycled polyester and spandex, giving you the perfect level of stretch to allow for a full range of motion.
New Balance Syd Crop Jacket
This zip-up jacket is cropped at a fashionable length. It provides lightweight coverage, which makes it a great go-to piece whether you're working out or hanging out.
New Balance FuelCell Propel RMX v2
Take your fitness to the next level with the FuelCell Propel RMX v2. Sydney and New Balance designed these sneakers to deliver a "propulsive feel to help drive you forward."
New Balance Syd Crop Tee
The New Balance Syd Crop Tee is designed to keep you cool, even when your workout heats up. This t-shirt has a small "social butterfly" graphic at the front, reminding us to channel our inner Sydney.
New Balance Syd Jumpsuit
Turn heads in the New Balance Syd Jumpsuit. This is a bold fashion statement with a fit that's perfect for active moevement.
New Balance Syd Hooded Shrug
This hooded shrug provides lightweight coverage, which means it's the perfect layering piece for fall workouts (and fall hang outs).
New Balance Syd Warm Up Poncho & Syd Warm Up Pant
Wear the this poncho for your next warm up or cool down. It pairs perfectly with the Syd Warm Up Pant.
