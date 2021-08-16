Cardi B, Naomi Osaka and More Show Their Support for Haiti After Tragic Earthquake

Many celebrities are coming out with messages of support and love after Haiti was devastated by a tragic 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Saturday, Aug. 14.
The earthquake killed more than 1,200 and injured over 5,700, per NBC News, and it wasn't the first time the Caribbean island has felt the turmoil of a natural disaster. The whole world mourned the tremendous loss of life after the 2010 7.0-magnitude earthquake as well. A report commissioned by the U.S. government estimated the death toll to be between 46,000 and 85,000, per AP.
This earthquake happened approximately five miles from the town of Petit-Trou-de-Nippes, NBC News reported, about 80 miles from Haiti's capital city, Port-au-Prince. The U.S. Aid Twitter account shared a video on Twitter of volunteers getting off a plane to help assist the Haitian community in the aftermath of the earthquake. The account said that 65 people, five canines and 52,000 pounds of tools and equipment were being sent for help.
After the recent event, Haitian stars including Naomi Osaka, Garcelle Beauvais, Wyclef Jean, along with Cardi B and other celebs shared their love and support for Haiti. Read on to see what they have to say.
Cardi B: I got a soft spot for Haiti and it's people.They my cousins.I pray for Haiti they go thru soo much. God please cover that land and it's people
Naomi Osaka: Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can't catch a break. I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we'll keep rising.
The Royal Family: A message of condolence from Her Majesty The Queen to the Prime Minister of Haiti.
Garcelle Beauvais: My heart is broken along with you It just can't take any more.
Bethenny Frankel: Haiti Earthquake Relief Update: We have secured 1.4 million in medical supplies, food and aid to be distributed initially to Les Cayes, Jeremie & La Petite Anse. We will be working on rescue, recovery and rebuild throughout September. Please donate
Wyclef Jean: As we move foward in the world of climate change, let us rethink on how we can protect our country, even if it means relocating the population to different parts of the island. #prayforHaiti #Haiti
Rick Ross: Haiti birth some of the strongest spirits and people I know but now is when we must pray and extend ourselves to the people and Haiti