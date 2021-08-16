Cardi B, Naomi Osaka and More Show Their Support for Haiti After Tragic Earthquake

Watch : Cardi B Defends Lizzo After She Cries Over Hateful Comments

Many celebrities are coming out with messages of support and love after Haiti was devastated by a tragic 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The earthquake killed more than 1,200 and injured over 5,700, per NBC News, and it wasn't the first time the Caribbean island has felt the turmoil of a natural disaster. The whole world mourned the tremendous loss of life after the 2010 7.0-magnitude earthquake as well. A report commissioned by the U.S. government estimated the death toll to be between 46,000 and 85,000, per AP.

This earthquake happened approximately five miles from the town of Petit-Trou-de-Nippes, NBC News reported, about 80 miles from Haiti's capital city, Port-au-Prince. The U.S. Aid Twitter account shared a video on Twitter of volunteers getting off a plane to help assist the Haitian community in the aftermath of the earthquake. The account said that 65 people, five canines and 52,000 pounds of tools and equipment were being sent for help.

After the recent event, Haitian stars including Naomi Osaka, Garcelle Beauvais, Wyclef Jean, along with Cardi B and other celebs shared their love and support for Haiti. Read on to see what they have to say.