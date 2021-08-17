Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Who Messed Up Teyana Taylor's Kitchen?! See the We Got Love Star Hilariously Play Detective

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 17, 2021
TVReality TVReal EstateShowsTeyana TaylorNBCUWe Got Love Teyana and Iman
PREMIERES AUG. 18
Watch: Teyana Wants to Know Why There Are Footprints on Her New Floor

Caution: Teyana Taylor at work.

The We Got Love Teyana & Iman star hilariously shuts down her home construction site to play detective in a sneak peek at the series premiere, airing tomorrow, Aug. 18 on E!. 

"Why do I see footprints all over these white floors that just got painted? Hello?" Teyana yells. "Why would you go over the fresh painted kitchen with sneakers on?" 

Her first suspect: husband Iman Shumpert, who replies, "Where are we supposed to walk? So, how are we supposed to get out?" 

Teyana snaps, "Don't go back on my floor," before playfully shutting the door in Iman's face. 

In a confessional, Iman breaks down the evidence. "You can clearly see the size six or eight of a footprint," he points out. "I think it was the Dolce and Gabbana's, man. I'm not the one that did it. Size 14 shoe, leave me out of it." 

photos
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's Red Carpet Style

Just as Iman may have cleared himself from the footprint fiasco, a lime green sink breaks in the kitchen.

Teyana's house renovations are becoming an even bigger headache!

E!

So, who shattered the sink? Watch the preview clip above to spot the culprit.

Plus, check out Teyana and Iman's finished eye-popping estate below before the We Got Love premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 18 on E!. 

E!
Welcome to Atlanta, GA

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's ATL mansion sure is a peach! The multi-story home may seem like a regular luxe house on the outside, but its interior design choices will make your jaw drop.

E!
2-D Design

Atlanta-based artist Pashlima designed the custom 2-dimensional style living room in Nov. 2020. "Had an amazing 2 days executing this living room project commissioned by @teyanataylor and @imanshumpert!!" the painter captioned on Instagram. "Huge thanks to the team I was a part of including @whiskeyspice @mkbuildsatl @glass.knuckles, I love y'all!!" Even the light switches were crafted to look like straight out of a comic book. 

E!
Eye-Popping Decor

Teyana opted for an eclectic array of artwork including painted skateboards, Roman-inspired busts and multiple BE@RBRICK statues.  

E!
Custom Dining Room

Talk about a true entertaining space! Local Atlanta production designer Mary-Kate "MK" Wightman brought Teyana's "vision of a 2-Dimensional dining room to life!" MK called working with Teyana a "pleasure" on Instagram after Teyana gave a special shout-out to the designer. "I've been planning this room for so longgggg," Teyana captioned. 

E!
Red Room

It's all about the Alice in Wonderland details for this black, white and red all over foyer. 

E!
Blue Bliss

Cerulean blue and rust orange accents line this grand living room, decorated for Christmas in the first episode of We Got Love Teyana & ImanFor those who don't want to take the black-and-white stairs, guests can opt to use the Willy Wonka-esque tube elevator. 

E!
Upstairs Chill

Once upstairs, guests can lounge on a large L-shaped couch surrounded by chic, modern decor. 

Watch the We Got Love Teyana & Iman series premiere Wednesday, Aug. 18, only on E!

