Selma Blair Says She's in Remission From Multiple Sclerosis After Stem Cell Transplant

A sigh of relief.
Beloved actress Selma Blair announced she is in remission of multiple sclerosis after undergoing experimental stem cell treatment. The Cruel Intentions star's health update came exactly two years after receiving her diagnosis in August 2018.
"My prognosis is great," Blair stated at the Television Critics Association panel, as reported by the Associated Press. "I'm in remission."
Blair was treated using hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation using cells derived from bone marrow, peripheral blood or umbilical cord blood. The Legally Blonde actress and advocate revealed that her treatment has been ongoing.
"It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down, so I was reluctant to talk about it because I felt this need to be more healed," she admitted. "I don't have any new lesions forming."
However, Blair opened up that she has changed "cognitively" which has been the most difficult part of her recovery thus far.
Blair is slated to give fans a deeper glimpse into her battle with M.S. in the upcoming documentary Introducing, Selma Blair, in theaters on Oct. 15 and streaming on Discovery+ on Oct. 21.
"I really do feel now, with this pandemic, we've all gotten a kind of diagnosis that's incurable. It's called living right now," Blair continued. "Everyone has really realized our mortality. It taught me a lot more patience and understanding."
Blair previously opened up about her painful diagnosis and recently shared support for fellow actress Christina Applegate. "I was so scared in life, so to suddenly start to find an identity and a safety in me, and figure out boundaries and time management and energy, I'm having the time of my life," Blair summed up.
She added, "I never really liked life, I do now. Strange, huh?"
Introducing, Selma Blair will open in select theaters on Oct. 15 and be available to stream on Discovery+ starting Oct. 21.