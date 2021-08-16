Selma Blair Says She's in Remission From Multiple Sclerosis After Stem Cell Transplant

Watch : Ashlee Simpson Ross & Selma Blair Are the Cutest Mom Friends

A sigh of relief.

Beloved actress Selma Blair announced she is in remission of multiple sclerosis after undergoing experimental stem cell treatment. The Cruel Intentions star's health update came exactly two years after receiving her diagnosis in August 2018.

"My prognosis is great," Blair stated at the Television Critics Association panel, as reported by the Associated Press. "I'm in remission."

Blair was treated using hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation using cells derived from bone marrow, peripheral blood or umbilical cord blood. The Legally Blonde actress and advocate revealed that her treatment has been ongoing.

"It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down, so I was reluctant to talk about it because I felt this need to be more healed," she admitted. "I don't have any new lesions forming."

However, Blair opened up that she has changed "cognitively" which has been the most difficult part of her recovery thus far.