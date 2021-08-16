11 Things Every Grown-Up Closet Should Have

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
If you're like us, an organized closet sparks major joy!
Whether it's being able to see the floor of your closet or the fact everything has its own place, a clean closet can make you feel lighter and more clear-headed, even on those mornings when you "don't have anything to wear."
Although an organized closet can be as simple as clothes on hangers, things like aromatherapy sachets, space-saving hangers and accessible organizers can transform your closet into a sanctuary for you and your clothes.
Below, we rounded up 11 things that every grown-up closet should have, so you can live your best, most organized life.
Amazon Basics Slim, Velvet, Non-Slip Clothes Suit Hangers - Pack of 50
The first step to having a grown-up closet is to make sure your clothes aren't on the floor. These non-slip hangers will keep your tops, coats and other pieces hanging upright. Plus, the slim profile will maximize space on your racks.
House Day Black Magic Hangers Space Saving Clothes Hangers
If you're working with limited closet space, these space-saving hangers can be hung vertically or horizontally. Not to mention they can hold up to 50 garments!
Univivi Large Garment Bag Organizer
For more delicate or keepsake pieces, store them in this hanging garment bag. With a clear window, you can see what's inside while keeping your clothes free of dust or fabric-hungry moths.
Wool & Cashmere Spray
Speaking of moths or insects that attack clothes (we know, so gross!), you definitely need this wool & cashmere spray. The nontoxic formula has antibacterial properties and a cedar scent that will keep bugs away from your nice sweaters.
Mrs. Meyer's Lavender Scent Sachet
Another way to not only make your closet smell good and keep moths away is to strategically place a few of these long-lasting lavender scented sachets in your closet. You can also use them in cars and lockers!
Linen Cambridge Drop-Front Sweater Box
Since sweater weather isn't year-round, you can store your nice cashmere or wool sweaters in these accessible sweater boxes until temperatures start to drop.
Pants Hangers
Not all hangers are made equally. If you want to grab your favorite pair of jeans, tie or scarf with ease, these open-ended hangers are a must.
ORG 30-Pair Over the Door Shoe Rack
We can't forget about shoes! This space-saving rack holds 30 pairs of shoes and features adjustable hooks that fit all commercial and residential doors.
Honey-Can-Do Door Hanging Ironing Board
Since it is frowned upon for us adults to walk around with wrinkled clothes, you need an ironing board and a trusted iron. This nifty board hangs over your door and can be collapsed when not in use. Perfect for small spaces!
Hilife Steamer for Clothes
With over 10,290 5-star reviews you can't go wrong with this compact steamer for freshening up your clothes and getting rid of wrinkles.
Seville Classics Handwoven Lidded Laundry Hamper Bin
Last but not least, don't forget to invest in a good-looking hamper for your dirty clothes. This one has a lid, so you don't have to worry about smells or nosey visitors snooping through your stuff.
