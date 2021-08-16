Don Cheadle Defends Kevin Hart After Awkward Exchange About His Age Goes Viral

Watch : Watch Kevin Hart's Awkward Reaction to Don Cheadle's Age

Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle love each other, they just have a weird way of showing it.

Viewers witnessed their interesting dynamic when the Iron Man actor appeared on the comedian's new Peacock talk show Hart to Heart on Thursday, Aug. 12. The two friends discussed various topics, including Don's philanthropic efforts, at which point he shared, "And me, you know, I'm 56 years old..."

To this, Kevin said, "Damn!" effectively cutting Don off mid-sentence.

What followed was an awkward silence and much glaring from Don. Kevin was contrite about appearing to age-shame the actor, but defended himself and said, in effect, that he didn't mean it that way.

In the end, the interview carried on without aanother hitch, though not before Don gave Kevin some good-natured grief.

Understandably, the moment went viral on social media, as many criticized Kevin for his response to Don's age. But Cheadle shook it off, writing on Twitter, "i think this is my favorite interview ever."