Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Not Back Together Despite Reconciliation Claim

Here's the truth: True Thompson's parents are not dating, despite reports to the contrary.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson remain friendly, but are not back together, multiple sources exclusively tell E! News. Rumors spread that they might be giving it another go after the couple took their 3-year-old daughter, True, to a screening of Paw Patrol with Kim Kardashian last week. The basketball star was also seen leaving another round of flirty emojis on Khloe's Instagram pics (but what else is new?).

So, what's really going on? "They are telling people they aren't back together, but have been hanging out pretty often with True," shares a source to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

The insider denies that Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 30, are romantic following their split in June, but notes that she "will always have feelings towards Tristan." According to the insider, "It's hard for her and she wishes these weren't the circumstances."