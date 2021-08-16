U.S. Olympic Fencing Coach Buckie Leach Dead at 62 After Motorcycle Accident

The fencing community has lost a star.

According to USA Fencing, U.S. Women's Foil team coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach died on Saturday, Aug. 14 following a motorcycle accident on a cross-country road trip. He was 62 years old.

Leach coached the U.S. Women's Foil team at five Olympics, including in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2016 and 2020. The team finished fourth at the recent Tokyo Games.

In addition, Leach led the U.S. Women's Foil Team to four Senior World Championship team medals, including the squad's 2018 title. He was also a member of the University of Notre Dame fencing staff for five seasons, during which the school won three team national championships and five individual foil championships. And in 2013, he was inducted into the USA Fencing Hall of Fame.

"But it was his heart, passion and laughter," USA Fencing wrote on Instagram, "that made Buckie one of the most beloved coaches in the sport."