Iggy Azalea Calls Out Music Execs For Not Taking More Care of Artists’ Mental Health

Iggy Azalea is being vocal about a problem and how to fix it.

The 31-year-old "Black Widow" singer wrote a thread on Twitter expressing her frustration that musicians don't have psychologists provided to them by their record labels.

"I REALLY WISH record labels would all agree to make it mandatory to hire at least ONE psychologist per label," she tweeted on Sunday, Aug. 15. "Almost EVERY artist in recent times has expressed struggling with the level of hate & pressure. Sports teams do it for their athletes, why not music labels?"

She also saw possible criticism of her request and quashed it: "Also yes it may seem like 'but there's so many labels!' There's actually only about 4 guys running the entire music business so it would be pretty easy to hold them accountable and make them implement a change across their businesses."

Iggy name-dropped Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Group Lucian Grainge and Chairman of Sony Music Group Rob Stringer as examples of people in charge who could make this call. E! News reached out to both Lucian and Rob's teams for comment on Iggy's tweets. A representative for Rob declined to comment, while E! News has yet to receive a response from Lucian's camp.