Iggy Azalea Calls Out Music Execs For Not Taking More Care of Artists’ Mental Health

Iggy Azalea is speaking up for artists everywhere. The "Fancy" rapper asked for more resources from record labels to support their artists' mental health. Here's what she said.

By Elana Rubin Aug 16, 2021 7:43 PM
Iggy Azalea is being vocal about a problem and how to fix it.

The 31-year-old "Black Widow" singer wrote a thread on Twitter expressing her frustration that musicians don't have psychologists provided to them by their record labels.

"I REALLY WISH record labels would all agree to make it mandatory to hire at least ONE psychologist per label," she tweeted on Sunday, Aug. 15. "Almost EVERY artist in recent times has expressed struggling with the level of hate & pressure. Sports teams do it for their athletes, why not music labels?"

She also saw possible criticism of her request and quashed it: "Also yes it may seem like 'but there's so many labels!' There's actually only about 4 guys running the entire music business so it would be pretty easy to hold them accountable and make them implement a change across their businesses."

Iggy name-dropped Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Group Lucian Grainge and Chairman of Sony Music Group Rob Stringer as examples of people in charge who could make this call. E! News reached out to both Lucian and Rob's teams for comment on Iggy's tweets. A representative for Rob declined to comment, while E! News has yet to receive a response from Lucian's camp.

"Between these two guys that's literally like 85% coverage across the labels," she claimed. "See what I'm saying? It's not hard to actually do this."

The rapper wondered why the people in charge aren't considering implementing this standard for their artists.

Iggy's request for more mental health protections for artists came weeks after she received an onslaught of hate for pics of her 1-year-old son Onyx.

Due to the comments she received about her son with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti, she tweeted: "I've decided I won't be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore. Y'all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!"

The "Fancy" singer responded to people saying her son's picture was "an ongoing meme," saying, "imaging being so miserable that you bully a one year old child for picking his own outfit" after Onyx wore a green dinosaur costume. "Y'all so corny and bored and it's really a damn shame."

