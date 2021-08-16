All the Pics From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Mexican Vacation

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian's Steamy Shower Note to Travis Barker

Marking a milestone in Mexico.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian gave fans an inside look at her romantic beach getaway with boyfriend Travis Barker on Monday, Aug. 16 with a series of Instagram Stories capturing their relaxing beach vacay. The Blink-182 rocker confronted his fear of flying after surviving a fatal 2008 crash that left him with third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body.

Kourtney and Travis were photographed boarding Kylie Jenner's private jet for a weekend trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Aug. 14 with Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble in tow.

"This has been something that Travis has been working on for some time," a source told E! News about Travis' return to traveling. "It's something he's wanted to do and to overcome. Kourtney has been incredibly loving and supportive and it is through her love, help and confidence in him that he was able to finally do this. The people that have been close to Travis since his crash are so very excited for him."