Pose's Mj Rodriguez Just Dropped Major Hints About Her 2021 Emmys Dress & Designer

Mj Rodriguez is ready to Pose on the Emmys red carpet!

The FX star made history in July 2021 as the first transgender nominee in the Best Actress category for her role on Pose, and Rodriguez exclusively revealed her reaction to the news during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 16.

"It was the best moment," Rodriguez gushed today about learning of her nomination while at the Cannes Film Festival. "I wish I could call somebody and tell them, like, 'I told you so,' but I was so scared. I didn't know what was going to happen."

As for breaking barriers as the first transgender Best Actress nominee, Rodriguez revealed that it "means a lot" to the LGBTQ+ community.

"This is like my main thing I was saying, it's finally opening the doors and showing how we exist in the world, not like these caricatures or ideal images that people see of us," Rodriguez explained of her role on Pose. "This gives a broader skew of who we are as human beings."