Why Barbra Streisand Thought Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born Was the "Wrong Idea"

Following their performances, both Barbra—who starred alongside Kris Kristofferson, in her version of the musical—and Lady Gaga, earned an Academy Award for Best Original Song for their respective singles.

"I haven't seen it completed," Barbra shared with the New York Times in 2018. "Bradley [Cooper] did show me the opening. I was surprised by how similar it was to my version. I loved how he used the drag bar. I thought that was new and interesting. What I've seen of the film I really liked."