Why Barbra Streisand Thought Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born Was the "Wrong Idea"

Barbra Streisand is giving a new meaning to "the way we were."
In the latest episode of the Australian talk show The Sunday Project, the EGOT winner opened up about her thoughts on the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, which followed her 1976 film of the same name.
"At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, ‘That's interesting.' Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors. I thought that was a great idea," adding, "So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976."
Although she went on to say that the remake—which raked in over $400 million at the box office and received rave reviews from critics—was the "wrong idea," Barbra still spoke to the success of the 2018 film.
"I can't argue with success," she continued. "But I don't care so much about success as I do originality."
Following their performances, both Barbra—who starred alongside Kris Kristofferson, in her version of the musical—and Lady Gaga, earned an Academy Award for Best Original Song for their respective singles.
"I haven't seen it completed," Barbra shared with the New York Times in 2018. "Bradley [Cooper] did show me the opening. I was surprised by how similar it was to my version. I loved how he used the drag bar. I thought that was new and interesting. What I've seen of the film I really liked."
Before the remake's release, Barbra also revealed to E! News that she gave Lady Gaga some advice after the "Shallow" vocalist reached out.
"I told her to do it live, and she wanted to do it live, so that's good because that's the best way to do it," Barbra told E! News in September 2018. "But their songs are different…it's a good movie, it's gonna be a hit."