Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson Break Up

Live from New York, it's time to (sadly) announce another celebrity breakup.
According to a source, Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have broken up close to four months after stepping out together and unofficially confirming their romance.
"The long distance made it very difficult," a source shared with E! News. "They had fun, but it wasn't sustainable being so far apart. It was great while it lasted, but they both agreed it was best to move on."
Although the Bridgerton star and Saturday Night Live comedian never followed Hollywood standards by going Instagram official or walking a red carpet together, the couple couldn't help but get the Internet buzzing with their rare outings.
In fact, many won't forget their first public event together at Wimbledon where they cheered on England. Phoebe was photographed hugging Pete and putting her head on his shoulder while they watched tennis star Roger Federer‘s match against U.K. player Cameron Norrie.
Back in April, a source close to Pete revealed to E! News that the comedian was "very into" Phoebe and was flying back and forth from New York City to the U.K. where she was filming season two of Bridgerton.
"He doesn't mind, because he's very excited about spending time with her. She's getting to know him and loving this attention," a source previously told E! News. "He's making a huge effort to go back and forth. When they aren't together, they are on the phone and can't get enough."
The insider added, "She thinks he's funny and very charming. She's enjoying herself."
And while Pete wasn't one to kiss and tell when it came to his romance with Phoebe, he appeared on the May 6 episode of The Breakfast Club where he shared how he approaches someone he's interested in.
"I am just very, very honest," Pete explained. "I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on—not even their best self—but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know? So, I just, off the top, I'm like, 'Hey, I'm nuts. Here's all my issues. Here's what I do. Here's the therapists. This is what happens.' And that can either be a lot for someone…or they could be like, 'Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.' Or, sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can't handle that stuff."
The Sun was first to report the breakup.