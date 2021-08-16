10 Chic & Lightweight Pants for the Days You Can't Deal With the Heat

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Whether your AC unit is your BFF or you thrive in the heat, you can't deny that it's gettin' hot in here! Besides picking up an outdoor pool, alfresco dining essentials and sunscreen, we recommend stocking up on easy breezy tops and lightweight pants to get you through the most sweat-inducing summer days.
Even though we want you to have a Hot Girl Summer, we rounded up 10 breathable yet stylish pants to make you feel cool, calm and collected when the temperatures start to rise and jeans aren't an option.
Scroll below for our picks!
Caslon Track Style Linen Pants
If you don't already have a pair of black linen pants to throw on during the summer, add these to your cart ASAP. Plus, they're only $36!
Slim Satin Pant
Satin pants are another must for beating the heat! We love how you can dress these up or down.
Maeve Gabriela Wide-Leg Pants
Add some spice to your wardrobe with these printed pants!
BlankNYC Textured Linen Joggers
Even if you're wearing a plain tank, the ruffle waistband on these joggers will help you stand out.
Seafolly Dobby Beach Pant
Headed somewhere warm with white sand and turquoise blue waters? These linen pants with shell and bead accents are for you.
Linen-Blend Pull-On Pants
We love the color of these stretchy pants! Even better, no buttons or ties needed.
In The Midnight Hour Pants
The strategic seaming and high-rise silhouette on these lightweight pants make for one flattering fit.
Cloth & Stone Tie-Dye Joggers
Tie-dye and linen = our favorite combo in the summertime.
Joob Joob Women's Comfy Boho Pants
These are the kind of pants you won't want to change out of come bedtime. Thankfully, you can wear them to sleep!
Wide-Leg Linen Pant
You're going to want to stock up on all five colorways of these linen pants– they are so comfy!
