10 Chic & Lightweight Pants for the Days You Can't Deal With the Heat

We don't know about you, but jeans aren't the move when it's hot AF outside.

By Emily Spain Aug 16, 2021 6:33 PMTags
Whether your AC unit is your BFF or you thrive in the heat, you can't deny that it's gettin' hot in here! Besides picking up an outdoor pool, alfresco dining essentials and sunscreen, we recommend stocking up on easy breezy tops and lightweight pants to get you through the most sweat-inducing summer days.

Even though we want you to have a Hot Girl Summer, we rounded up 10 breathable yet stylish pants to make you feel cool, calm and collected when the temperatures start to rise and jeans aren't an option.

Scroll below for our picks!

Breezy Tops for When It's Hot AF Outside

Caslon Track Style Linen Pants

If you don't already have a pair of black linen pants to throw on during the summer, add these to your cart ASAP. Plus, they're only $36!

$59
$36
Nordstrom

Slim Satin Pant

Satin pants are another must for beating the heat! We love how you can dress these up or down.

$90
Banana Republic

Maeve Gabriela Wide-Leg Pants

Add some spice to your wardrobe with these printed pants

$128
Anthropologie

BlankNYC Textured Linen Joggers

Even if you're wearing a plain tank, the ruffle waistband on these joggers will help you stand out.

$98
$59
Nordstrom

Seafolly Dobby Beach Pant

Headed somewhere warm with white sand and turquoise blue waters? These linen pants with shell and bead accents are for you.

$98
Revolve

Linen-Blend Pull-On Pants

We love the color of these stretchy pants! Even better, no buttons or ties needed.

$59
$42
Abercrombie & Fitch

In The Midnight Hour Pants

The strategic seaming and high-rise silhouette on these lightweight pants make for one flattering fit.

$78
Free People

Cloth & Stone Tie-Dye Joggers

Tie-dye and linen = our favorite combo in the summertime.

$120
Anthropologie

Joob Joob Women's Comfy Boho Pants

These are the kind of pants you won't want to change out of come bedtime. Thankfully, you can wear them to sleep!

$22
Amazon

Wide-Leg Linen Pant

You're going to want to stock up on all five colorways of these linen pants– they are so comfy!

$88
J.Crew

Ready for more summer style inspiration? Check out these gingham outfits.

