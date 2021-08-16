Peacock Hits a Home Run With Field of Dreams TV Series Announcement

If Peacock builds it, they will come.
The streaming platform announced on Monday, Aug. 16 that the Oscar-nominated 1989 baseball film Field of Dreams will be adapted into a TV series on Peacock. Per a press statement, the updated Field of Dreams show will "reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved."
While there has been no official word on casting, fans can only hope that original leading man Kevin Costner returns to the fantasy baseball diamond in the cornfields. The series is written and executive produced by Rutherford Falls' Michael Shur, along with fellow executive producers Lawrence Gordon, David Miner and Morgan Sackett.
"Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist," Lisa Katz, President of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said today. "It's whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we're looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock."
Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, added, "Field of Dreams is an iconic Universal Film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur. His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans."
Field of Dreams is the latest collaboration between NBCUniversal's television and film studios, in addition to the series adaptation of Universal Picture's hit comedy Ted from executive producer Seth MacFarlane for Peacock.
Universal Pictures' Academy Award-nominated film Field of Dreams is streaming now on Peacock.
(E!, Peacock and Universal Pictures are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)