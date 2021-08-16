Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Emma Corrin's Princess Diana Will Once More Break Your Heart in New The Crown Deleted Scene

In this deleted scene from season four of The Crown, Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) expresses how she feels about Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) through song.

Once again, we're bowing down to Emma Corrin's portrayal of Princess Diana.

On Monday, Aug. 16, Netflix released a deleted scene from the critically acclaimed fourth season of The Crown and, in the new footage, a lonely Princess Di decides to watch the anniversary gift she gave husband Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor): a recording of her performance of "All I Ask of You" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical, The Phantom of the Opera.

In the romantic scene, the princess sings her heart out, captivating the cast and crew of the West End production. Yet, the moment seems to highlight the fact that, although she thrives in spotlight, she couldn't be more alone in the shadows.

As fans of the show may recall, Prince Charles goes on to mock this anniversary present to his sister, Princess Anne (Erin Doherty), highlighting how different the Prince and Princess of Wales actually were.

The Crown Cast Vs. the Royals They Play

Corrin and O'Connor have received praise from both fans and critics for their portrayals of the doomed royal couple. In July, they were both nominated in the Emmys' Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series categories, respectively.

Season four follows Charles and Diana's whirlwind courtship and subsequent unhappiness, especially when Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) encourages the pair to make the marriage work—so the heartbreaking performance below is just one of many from the season.

Corrin's reign as Princess Diana has since come to an end, as Elizabeth Debicki is stepping into the role for season five. For everything we know about the upcoming season, scroll through the images below.

Netflix
How Much of The Crown Is Left?

There are two more seasons to go before the tiaras and tea sets get put away for good (or at least until creator Peter Morgan decides to get them out again). Season five is next, and season six will be the last. 

Netflix
When Will Season 5 Arrive?

This is the bad news: 2022! 

That may feel a few lightyears away, but it's a regular schedule for the series. Season one came out in 2016, followed by season two in 2017. Season three arrived in 2019, season four in 2020, and now there's another break for season five. Morgan explained in a recent interview with THR that he needs the time off to both shoot and write the next season, since the show films in two-season chunks. 

The sixth and final season will likely premiere in 2023. 

Netflix
How Far Will The Crown Get Before It Ends?

Seasons five and six will take the royal family into the 21st century, but not too far into it. Nothing super recent will be covered, but since each season tends to span around a decade, it makes sense that the show might end with the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012. That would mean William and Kate's 2011 wedding would be featured, but little else from the 2010s. 

Getty Images
The New Diana

Elizabeth Debicki will play a slightly older Diana in season five, which will likely cover the '90s from her split from Charles to her death in 1997. She takes over from Emma Corrin, who debuted in season four.

Tony Buckingham/Shutterstock; John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images
The New Queen

The entire cast gets replaced every two seasons, so Olivia Colman will pass the torch to Imelda Staunton, who you may know best as Dolores Umbridge from Harry Potter

Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
The New Prince Philip

Game of Thrones star Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip in seasons five and six, taking over for Tobias Menzies.

Manny Carabel/WireImage, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
The New Princess Margaret

Lesley Manville will follow in the footsteps of Helena Bonham Carter as the new Princess Margaret in seasons five and six.

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
The New Prince Charles

The Wire and The Affair star Dominic West plays Prince Charles, succeeding Josh O'Connor in the role.

Walter McBride/WireImage, Carl Court/Getty Images
Meet Prime Minister John Major

Jonny Lee Miller has joined The Crown for season five as John Major, the British Prime Minister from 1990 to 1997. Gillian Anderson played previous Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who left office in 1990.

Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images
Is There Any Chance of Seeing Meghan Markle on The Crown?

Sadly, no. As much as we keep hoping, Morgan said that Harry and Meghan, despite the captivating drama they've added to the world of the royal family, are too recent to cover with any clarity. 

"Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don't know what their journey is or how it will end," he told THR. "One wishes some happiness, but I'm much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago. I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance." 

Here's hoping for another season in 2040!  

The Crown seasons one through four are available to stream on Netflx.

