RHONY Alum Dorinda Medley Teases the "Next Chapter" of Her Dating Life

Dorinda Medley is telling herself to "clip" it!
The former The Real Housewives of New York City star stayed mum during the Aug. 16 episode of E! News' Daily Pop when asked to confirm her rumored role on Peacock spin-off Real Housewives: All Stars season two.
"I don't know what you're talking about," Dorinda teased on Monday morning during the exclusive interview. "If you know anything about me Justin [Sylvester], you know I'm not a blabbermouth. I'm not a leaker...I do not speak out of school. Justin knows. Listen, if you people would like to manifest it, I will add to the magic of it."
The Make It Nice author instead revealed what she learned about herself while writing her memoir, available on Aug. 17.
"I always have considered myself a strong woman, but I really realized I've gone through a lot and I just kept going," Dorinda reflected. "I kept foraging forward, I kind of had a dream and stuck to it. Sometimes it took a little longer to get there, but I have a great mom and dad [...] and all the things happen if you just stay sort of true to yourself and stay on top, even if you have to go through some trauma sometimes. I think transitions are good. They make you grow."
Dorinda parted ways with RHONY in Aug. 2020, announcing the cast shake-up on Instagram.
"What a journey this has been," Dorinda captioned. "I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice. But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away."
During Daily Pop one year later, Dorinda admitted that her husband Richard's death was "one of the things that was hardest" to write about.
"I think it's easier to talk to someone after they passed, but to actually walk through that again made me realize how strong he was, how strong I was, how strong our family was," Dorinda opened up.
Even her first date with her late husband was out of a storybook: she accompanied him to the famed Met Gala! "I took it as an insult at the time, but he sent me all these dresses to wear," Dorinda said with a laugh about her Pretty Woman moment. "But he was quite a gentleman. Look at this beautiful legacy he's left here."
As for any other leading man in her life?
"If there is a next person, who knows," Dorinda summed up. "It will be another chapter in my life. We'll only keep adding to the story."
Watch the full interview to also see Dorinda give an adorable shout-out to Morgan Stewart's daughter Row!
For an exclusive look at Dorinda recording her audio book and answering fan questions, check out the additional video above.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)