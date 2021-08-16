RHONY Alum Dorinda Medley Teases the "Next Chapter" of Her Dating Life

Dorinda Medley is telling herself to "clip" it!

The former The Real Housewives of New York City star stayed mum during the Aug. 16 episode of E! News' Daily Pop when asked to confirm her rumored role on Peacock spin-off Real Housewives: All Stars season two.

"I don't know what you're talking about," Dorinda teased on Monday morning during the exclusive interview. "If you know anything about me Justin [Sylvester], you know I'm not a blabbermouth. I'm not a leaker...I do not speak out of school. Justin knows. Listen, if you people would like to manifest it, I will add to the magic of it."

The Make It Nice author instead revealed what she learned about herself while writing her memoir, available on Aug. 17.

"I always have considered myself a strong woman, but I really realized I've gone through a lot and I just kept going," Dorinda reflected. "I kept foraging forward, I kind of had a dream and stuck to it. Sometimes it took a little longer to get there, but I have a great mom and dad [...] and all the things happen if you just stay sort of true to yourself and stay on top, even if you have to go through some trauma sometimes. I think transitions are good. They make you grow."