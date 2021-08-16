Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Grey's Anatomy's Kelly McCreary Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Director Pete Chatmon

The Grey's Anatomy family is expanding behind the scenes because Kelly McCreary just revealed she is pregnant with her first baby. See the actress' happy announcement below.

By Samantha Schnurr Aug 16, 2021 5:54 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesGrey's AnatomyCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: "Grey's Anatomy": Newlywed Game

Paging Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital: A new baby is on the way!

Kelly McCreary, who has starred as Dr. Maggie Pierce since the 10th season of Grey's Anatomy, is pregnant. The actress announced her baby news in an Instagram post sponsored by Clearblue on Monday, Aug. 16. "When being late comes right on time," she captioned a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test. "Surprise! WE'RE HAVING A BABY! Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you!" In another photo, she showed off a fitting new accessory: a necklace reading "Hot Mama."

Dad-to-be Pete Chatmon, whose directing credits include You and Insecure, also shared the special news on his Instagram account, writing, "This Is My Favorite Monday Post Of All Time. So Excited To Grow Our Family And Add Dad To My Resume."

The future parents tied the knot in May 2019 after meeting on the set of Grey's Anatomy two years earlier. "Two years down, [infinity sign emoji] to go," she wrote to him in an Instagram tribute. "Happy Anniversary, my baby, my love, my favorite person, the best decision I've ever made in my whole entire life, @petechatmon."

photos
Grey's Anatomy Epic Romances

The Grey's Anatomy family has been expanding as of late. In August 2020, McCreary's co-star Camilla Luddington announced she had welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Lucas

Trending Stories

1

Why Jennifer Lopez Just Might Be End Game For Ben Affleck

2

Kim Kardashian's "First Photo Shoot Ever" Will Make Your Jaw Drop

3

Khloe Kardashian Is Feeling "Cute" as She Embraces Her Natural Curls

Of course, fans and famous colleagues alike were thrilled about McCreary's sweet news as they showered her announcement post with well wishes. Among them was Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, who left not words, but a series of clapping hands emojis. 

A round of applause indeed!

Trending Stories

1

Why Jennifer Lopez Just Might Be End Game For Ben Affleck

2

Kim Kardashian's "First Photo Shoot Ever" Will Make Your Jaw Drop

3

Khloe Kardashian Is Feeling "Cute" as She Embraces Her Natural Curls

4

Cardi B Defends Lizzo After She Breaks Down Over Hateful Comments

5

Elliot Page Showcases Abs in New Shirtless Selfie

Latest News

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson Break Up

10 Chic & Lightweight Pants for the Days You Can't Deal With the Heat

Peacock Hits Home Run With Field of Dreams TV Series Adaptation

Princess Diana Sings Her Heart Out in New Crown Deleted Scene

Exclusive

Dorinda Medley Teases Her "Next Chapter" for Dating

Grey's Anatomy's Kelly McCreary Is Pregnant With First Baby

Kim Kardashian's "First Photo Shoot Ever" Will Make Your Jaw Drop