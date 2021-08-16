See Teyana Taylor Gush Over Working With Eddie Murphy in Coming 2 America

Watch : Teyana Taylor Rocks the "Coming 2 America" Crown

All hail Queen Teyana!

During a sneak peek at the series premiere of We Got Love Teyana & Iman, airing Wednesday, Aug. 18, Teyana Taylor receives a first look at her role in Coming 2 America. The highly-anticipated sequel to the 1988 film also boasts an A-list cast including Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Arsenio Hall, Garcelle Beauvais and James Earl Jones, along with Teyana.

"This is my biggest role," Teyana proudly tells her posse. "I mean, it's Coming 2 America. My dad is Wesley Snipes. I am literally standing with Eddie Murphy."

Teyana pulls out a crown and movie tickets from the swag box while reminiscing about being on set. "Eddie's literally talking like I'm one of his, like, New York homies that go way back," she says with a smile.

Yet, Teyana unfortunately can't attend the long-awaited premiere. "We ain't going," the mother of two states as she places the crown atop baby Rue's head. "Iman be around a lot of people."