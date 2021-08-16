Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Teyana Taylor Gush Over Working With Eddie Murphy in Coming 2 America

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 16, 2021 8:00 PMTags
MoviesTVReality TVShowsTeyana TaylorNBCUWe Got Love Teyana and Iman
PREMIERES AUG. 18
Watch: Teyana Taylor Rocks the "Coming 2 America" Crown

All hail Queen Teyana! 

During a sneak peek at the series premiere of We Got Love Teyana & Iman, airing Wednesday, Aug. 18, Teyana Taylor receives a first look at her role in Coming 2 America. The highly-anticipated sequel to the 1988 film also boasts an A-list cast including Eddie MurphyWesley SnipesArsenio Hall, Garcelle Beauvais and James Earl Jones, along with Teyana.

"This is my biggest role," Teyana proudly tells her posse. "I mean, it's Coming 2 America. My dad is Wesley Snipes. I am literally standing with Eddie Murphy." 

Teyana pulls out a crown and movie tickets from the swag box while reminiscing about being on set. "Eddie's literally talking like I'm one of his, like, New York homies that go way back," she says with a smile. 

Yet, Teyana unfortunately can't attend the long-awaited premiere. "We ain't going," the mother of two states as she places the crown atop baby Rue's head. "Iman be around a lot of people." 

photos
Inside Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's Home

Husband Iman Shumpert adds in a confessional that their decision was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Not knowing what's going to happen with the NBA, it's important for me to stay and work over for COVID," Iman explains. "If somebody calls me, I'll be able to play immediately rather than having to quarantine for a week." 

Watch the full clip above, and relive Iman and Teyana's best red carpet appearances together below in lieu of the Coming 2 America premiere.

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock
Miami Heat

The lovebirds attend the PrettyLittleThings Miami Swim Week fashion show looking cool and casual.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Simple With a Modern Twist

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert looked stunning in modern outfits designed by Thom Browne at the CFDA Awards in New York.

Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Ode to Accessories

The fan-favorite couple looked effortlessly chic at the Moet & Chandon x Public School Launch in September 2017. Along with their fashionable outfits, the pair both rocked clear glasses and gold chains.  

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Elegant & Extravagant

The Houston Rockets player and his wife looked classy in a gray ball gown and suit at the 2015 Espy Awards. 

George Pimentel/Getty Images
Bold & Beautiful

The couple made quite the entrance in all black. Teyana Taylor wore a low-cut blazer along with fitting pants while Iman Shumpert opted for a casual yet fashionable all black look. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
Matching Blazers

The singer and her husband looked red carpet ready in black blazers and t-shirts at Harper's Bazaar Celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld." 

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Cute & Casual

The couple walked the red carpet with their daughter both in a casual street wear look that made a statement at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Brian Ach/Getty Images
Black & Gold

The two went for a simple all black look paired with gold statement jewelry at New York Fashion Week in 2017. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Pop of Color

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert wore black with a pop of pink and yellow patterns at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Silver Accents

The couple opted for silver accents paired with black outfits at the 2016 ESPYS.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Relativity Media
Matching & Classy

When these two arrive on the red carpet, the cameras always go a little crazy. 

Trending Stories

1

Why Jennifer Lopez Just Might Be End Game For Ben Affleck

2

Barbra Streisand Calls A Star Is Born Remake the "Wrong Idea"

3

All the Pics From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Mexican Vacay

Watch the We Got Love Teyana & Iman series premiere Wednesday, Aug. 18, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Why Jennifer Lopez Just Might Be End Game For Ben Affleck

2

Barbra Streisand Calls A Star Is Born Remake the "Wrong Idea"

3

All the Pics From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Mexican Vacay

4

Cardi B Defends Lizzo After She Breaks Down Over Hateful Comments

5
Exclusive

No, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Not Back Together

Latest News

Don Cheadle Defends Kevin Hart After Awkward Interview Goes Viral

Exclusive

No, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Not Back Together

Teyana Taylor Gushes Over Eddie Murphy & Coming 2 America Role

U.S. Olympic Fencing Coach Buckie Leach Dead After Motorcycle Accident

Rumer Willis Shares Unseen Photos With Demi Moore & Bruce Willis

Iggy Azalea Calls On Music Labels to Hire Psychologists for Artists

All the Pics From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Mexican Vacay