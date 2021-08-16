U.S. Women’s Soccer Star and Olympic Medalist Carli Lloyd Announces Retirement

Watch : J.Lo Gives Carli Lloyd Sexy Lap Dance to Celebrate World Cup Win

Right on the heels of her bronze medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Carli Lloyd has announced that she's changing her goals.

The U.S. Women's Soccer Team player said in a statement on Monday, Aug. 16 that she's retiring.

"When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships," she said, adding, "Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long."

Lloyd's last games as part of the team will be in September and October before she puts up her jersey for good.

"I would like to thank U.S. Soccer for helping to provide the opportunities and memories that will last a lifetime," she expressed. "I am forever grateful to have represented the crest and to be able to play for my country for the last 17 years."