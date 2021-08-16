Shawn Johnson Says This Part of Breastfeeding Her Newborn Son Makes Her "So Sad"

Shawn Johnson is getting real about breastfeeding.

The retired gymnast wrote about her experience feeding baby Jett James East in a series of Instagram Stories posts on Sunday, Aug. 15.

"When does breastfeeding get easier?" Johnson asked her 3.2 million followers. "It's HARD!"

The athlete then shared what the first few weeks have been like. "There's always one feed a day where he seems super hungry and gives all the cues but then screams bloody murder when I try to feed him," she continued. "It makes me so sad."

Johnson and her husband Andrew East welcomed their son in July. Since then, they've continued to document their day-to-day with their newborn, such as by sharing a video of the birth and giving fans a peek at the nursery.

The Olympian and East, a free agent in the NFL, are also parents to daughter Drew Hazel East. Like with Jett, Johnson has given fans several glimpses into life with the 21-month-old child. Last year, for instance, she spoke to E! News about her feeding journey with Drew.